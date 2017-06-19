A gallop through the ages for Spilsby charity

New event for Father’s Day raises much-needed funds for Northcote Heavy Horse Centre animal sanctuary

A Horses Through The Ages event was held at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre on Sunday as part of the monthly costumed events held by the registered charity during the summer to raise much-needed funds.

Horses through the Ages show at Northcote Heavy Horses Centre. Laura Lomax and Ella Lomax 8 of Coninsby. EMN-170619-103014001

Terena Bolam, who is the full-time volunteer manager of the centre, said this was a new show to depict how horses have been used over the years.

There were lots of snippets of the various different roles that horses have played, such as the harness horse, horse archery, circus, film, side saddle and WW1 drill formation.

In addition there was a falconry display by Joel Coldron of Raptor Falconry, who was also making a first appearance at the centre.

Terena said: “It was a very full-on event. Along with the events in the ring, there was also be a small living history area,

Northcote Heavy Horses Centre. Centre manager Terena Bolam riding Danta at the Horses through the Ages show. Photo: MSKP-180617-7 ANL-170619-131739001

“The tea room was open and there was also a barbecue.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or supporting the centre in some other way should email northcotehorses@gmail.com