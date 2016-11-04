A devoted diner’s tattoo gesture earns him the perfect reward

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but that’s not the case for one devoted diner from Skegness who has been told he’ll never have to pick up the bill again at his favourite restaurant chain after having its logo tattooed on his arm.

Tony Virr loves Huckleberry’s American Diner so much that last year he had his wedding reception at one of its outlets.

Now, the 44-year-old has gone one step further by having Huckleberry’s logo added to his left arm. Part of the motivation for the tattoo comes from the diner’s famous “Man vs Food” culinary challenges.

Tony, who has a degree in medical engineering and works as a government department IT consultant, is no stranger to these food trials – having failed a total of 30 times over the past four years.

He said: “I love Huckleberry’s and I love tattoos, so decided to combine the two. I’m hoping this might spur me on to complete one of the eating challenges that I have failed miserably at so many times.

“As I also got married at Huckleberry’s, it’s a very important place to me. My wife and I had a very special day there and the staff and the food all helped to create the perfect day for us.

“The pain of having the tattoo done was worth it as it really does mean so much to me.”

After hearing about Tony’s tattoo, Huckleberry’s decided to reward him with free food for life. Professional challenge eater and Huckleberry’s CEO (“chief eating officer”) Adam Moran said: “We couldn’t believe it when we heard about Tony’s tattoo.

“We knew he was a big fan after he booked his wedding with us, but this takes it to a whole new level. It’s flattering that he’s prepared to undergo such pain to show how much he loves his favourite restaurant. If and when the day finally comes that Tony manages to complete one of our challenges he may decide to celebrate by having additional tattoos done!”