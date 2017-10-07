A cracking result for Alford egg firm

It was an ‘egg-cellent’ result for an Alford firm after two years of work to produce blue eggs saw the product achieve a Great Taste award.

Family business LJ Fairburn and Son Ltd’s new British Blue Egg - which features a striking pastel blue shell - is now on sale in supermarkets around the UK.

It was created, developed and produced by the Alford firm, who worked with geneticists to develop the blue-egg producing hens - which are said to be ‘hatched, hand-reared and housed in higher welfare free range housing’.

Out of over 12,300 products to be judged at the Great Taste awards, Fairburn’s own label British Blue® eggs were given a 2-star award. A spokesman for the firm said: “Judges complemented this new egg variety for its outstanding taste, texture and quality.”