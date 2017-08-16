999 Day warning: 10,000 properties in Skegness at risk of flooding

Residents in more than 10,000 properties at risk of flooding in Skegness are being urged to sign up for a free flood warning service.

Currently just 21 per cent of residents are fully registered to the Environment Agency’s free service – and the message of how important signing up is has been stressed at today’s 999 Day in Skegness,

The EA says whilst another 45 per cent of residents are partially registered automatically through their telephone/mobile provider, Skegness is one of the areas it would like to see a significant increase in the number of residents and businesses signed up to the full service.

Michelle Scott, Flood Resilience Officer for the Environment Agency, said: “We have identified Skegness as being one of the communities along the East Coast at high risk of flooding, and have stepped up our awareness activities to alert local residents and businesses to the risks.

“Skegness is situated in a low-lying area, which puts it at higher risk of flooding. We are working closely with the local town and parish councils and Lincolnshire County Council, to prepare the community in case of flooding.

“The Flood Warning Service gives people notice when flooding is expected to affect their homes and businesses and it is really easy to sign-up either online or by phone. Here they can find information about the many ways people can prepare for flooding, or how to complete a flood plan for their home or business.

“We have been attending various events and community meetings in the past few months to provide more information about how to sign-up for the free service and we welcome requests from other groups to do likewise.”

The EA has also been encouraging people to sign-up to become emergency volunteers to help raise awareness in their area.

Residents can join the Environment Agency at today’s ‘999 Day’ at the Tower Gardens in Skegness or at the sign-up day at Skegness Library on Thursday, September 7. For more details email michelle.scott@environment-agency.gov.uk or call 07881 258406

l To register for the Environment Agency’s free Flood Warning Service, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visit www.gov.uk/flood. You can register a combination of up to five ways to be contacted – whichever suits you best. At least one home/mobile phone number is needed, but can also choose to get the warnings by text and email so you can get a warning if you are at home or out and about. Additionally, you can add an area of interest by adding the location of a family member or a holiday home.