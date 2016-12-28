£9,900 for Corn Exchange in Alford

Victoria Atkins, the MP for Louth and Horncastle, has welcomed the news that Alford Corn Exchange Community Group has won a £9,900 Heritage Lottery Fund grant to return the building to its former glory.

The start-up grant will allow the group to investigate where significant repairs are needed, and will also allow them to reinstate the historic features which have been lost over the 20th century.

Victoria said: “I am pleased that Alford Corn Exchange has been successful in winning this £9,900 grant.

“It is important that historic buildings like the Alford Corn Exchange are preserved for us to enjoy.”

Alford Corn Exchange offers a ballroom for a whole range of events, plus a stage, a cafe, a kitchen and an upstairs meeting room.

• Visit: www.alfordcornexchange.co.uk for details.