£5m investment in Skegness Butlins - but not what you think

Butlins have denied rumours of a major development at its Skegness resort.

A post on the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook page claimed there were plans at the leisure park for a large lake with log cabins and moorings for small boats, plus a retail park with Asda, Sports Direct, Next, Primark, M&S and McDonald’s, and a small hotel complex and restaurant and a touring site.

Chris Baron said the rumours were a result of contractors using the site while working on the A52. However, he said: “There is ongoing development at the resort with £5m being invested this year.”