£5k helping hand up for grabs in Skegness area

Communitites could get their hands on £5,000 for a special project, thanks to a campaign launched by a national food giant.

Walls Pastry is offering the cash to see a lucrative regeneration project commence.

Members of a society that deserves a makeover and makes a real difference to the community are being urged to get in contact with their projects, such as renovating a scout hut or a playground to recognising an important unsung hero.

The winning project from the Helping Hand campiagn will see the renovation programme take place over a period of five days by a team of ‘handy helpers’.

Nominations are now live and can be uploaded online with images of the community area that is being put forward.

Michael Holton, brand manager for Wall’s Pastry said: “There are a number of areas within every community that have a strong standing to people of all ages, however are often expensive or difficult to maintain.

“We’re keen to hear about a range of different projects, from big to small!”

To submit your nomination, visit the website at www.wallshelpinghand.co.uk