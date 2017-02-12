£43k train restoration steaming ahead

A £43,000 project to return a vintage train to operation in Skegness is on track, with a major part now complete.

The historic steam locomotive known as Jurassic has had her boiler and firebox reunited with her frames.

Jurassic is owned by the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway Historic Vehicles Trust, a registered charity, and is based on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway at the Skegness Water Leisure Park.

The boiler and firebox were overhauled in the workshops of North Norfolk Railway, a heritage steam railway.

Trust spokesman John Chappell said: “This is a major achievement in returning Jurassic to steam in Skegness and we are grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for their support and to the North Norfolk Railway and their dedicated workforce for restoring the boiler and firebox.”

Mr Chappell said the trust’s volunteers still had much to do to re-assemble Jurassic ready for public use this year. There is also other work for them, including upgrading the track.

To get involved, email john@chappellandcosurveyors.co.uk