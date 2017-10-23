‘40 can a day’ man from Skegness broke into store twice in same day

A Skegness man who was said to drink 30 to 40 cans of beer a week, broke into a store twice in the same day, a court has been told.

Keith Count, 45, of Philip Grove, admitted the two burglaries at Savers in Lumley Road and stealing aftershaves and perfumes totalling more than £1,100, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted three shoplifting offences in August at Yorkshire Trader, Beales and Poundstretchers when he stole curtains and duvets, as well as committing offences whilst subject to a conditional discharge imposed just two months before the burglary offences.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Count smashed a door at Savers in the early hours of October 12 and took £610 worth of perfumes and the same evening, he was found with a bag of more stolen perfumes worth £518, having smashed into the store again through the door.

Mr Clare said that when police searched his home they found the proceeds of the shoplifting offences there.

After hearing that Count had serious problems with drugs and alcohol and stole to buy alcohol, the magistrates referred him to the Probation Services.

They imposed a nine months suspended prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered him to pay £610 in compensation to Savers.