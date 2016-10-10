£3.5 million project enters final stage of funding application

Funding needed for a new £3.5 million ‘community and heritage hub’ in Tower Gardens is set to enter the final stage of the application process for funding.

Skegness Town Council decided to build the hub on the site of the old Pavilion following a report from the Coastal Revival Fund earlier this year which showed the 1870s building ‘could not be saved’.

It made an application to the Coastal Community Fund (CCF) seeking a £3.5 million investment and has now been invited into the final stage of the application process.

A spokesman for the council said: “If successful, this major investment will be announced in Spring 2017 with construction work commencing in the autumn of next year.

“Not only will this provide new facilities and an all year round attraction, but will also provide jobs and boost the local economy.”

The council spokesman said the project received ‘overwhelming support’ from the local community.