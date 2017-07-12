£2k grant for Burgh le Marsh debt centre

A debt service which operates in Burgh le Marsh has benefitted from a £2,000 grant.

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre is one of 14 community profits which have been awarded a share of more than £35,000.

The Nottingham Building Society (The Nottingham) donated the funds at a ceremony last Wednesday as part of its Grant for Good scheme.

The scheme offers support to organisations which benefit the community.

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre will use the £2,000 grant to train community volunteers in debt advice.

Cyril Plowman, from Burgh Community Advice Centre, said: “The grant will allow the centre to give help and advice to those unfortunate enough to find themselves in financial difficulties.”

Alex Smith, a branch manger from The Nottingham Building Society, said: “We are very proud to support so many worthwhile causes through our Grants for Good scheme.

“This year the money has gone to local projects where it will be used to really make a difference to the lives of people in our communities.”

l The Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre is a confidential service offered by Burgh Baptist Church.

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre works in affiliation with Community Money Advice offering free advice.

The purpose of the centre is to educate and advise individuals with personal debt to overcome their difficulties by advising them on how to maximise their income and minimise their expenditure,

For further details regarding the service and to arrange an interview, call 01754 811595.