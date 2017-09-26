£2k boost for school project in Spilsby

A Spilsby school has been awarded a £2k boost for its woodland project.

The Woodlands Academy has been presented with the cash by the Gregg’s Foundation.

Two years ago, with help from staff, students and volunteers, the school converted an overgrown disused area within its grounds into a thriving nature area for students to learn outdoors, complete with a huge pond to attract wildlife.

Chris Armond, Head Teacher, said “We were very pleased to receive the funding from Greggs.

“Since we began the woodland project we have seen a difference in the students, they really engage in it and are learning so much about the environment.

“Greggs have now allowed us to go one step further and install the pole lathes to teach the students wood working skills.”