200 sign petition opposing another cafe opening on Roman Bank in Skegness

A Skegness cafe, owner who claims another cafe in the area will cripple his business, has delivered a petition with more than 200 signatures to East Lindsey District Council.

Barry Robinson owns Lite Bites cafe on Roman Bank and says there are already two pubs, three other cafes and a bakery selling fast food in an area of less than a quarter of a mile from his business.

A petition opposing another cafe being opened on Roman Bank in Skegness has 200 signatures. ANL-170929-174719001

He said: “It’s hard work making a living now with all the competition I have. I have to run it myself and can’t afford to employ any staff.

“Another cafe would make things even harder.”

An application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council by Mr Mehmet to change the use of the former Fraction models and Goldie Oldies shop to provide a café and hot food takeaway with replacement shop front.

The plan includes an extension to provide a kitchen, special needs toilet. a new staircase and conversion of first floor living accommodation to provide two flats.

It will go before Skegness Town Council for comments at the Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday at 7pm.