£1m plan to boost tourism along the coast near Skegness and Mablethorpe

A new tourism project to open up coastal areas such as the 22 miles in East Lindsey has been awarded funding of £1 million from VisitEngland’s Discover England Fund.

The ‘England’s Coast’ project, led by the National Coastal Tourism Academy, will promote the coastline using interactive video technology which allows holidaymakers to create their own coastal itineraries.

‘England’s Coast’ will target German, Dutch and French visitors coming to Britain, and enable them to build personalised itineraries along the North East, South, South West and East coasts. It will inspire visitors with a selection of each region’s finest coastal locations and activities, allowing them to see destinations and retailers, while also booking accommodation and activities.

The new project builds on a successful pilot, ‘the Coastal Pass’, which gained year one funding from the Discover England Fund. ‘England’s Coast’ receives £1 million over two years from the Fund (and is 40% match-funded by the National Coastal Tourism Academy and its partners from the public and private sector).