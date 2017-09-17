£15k towards theatre project in Spilsby

A community organisation has benefitted from £15,000 funding towards the cost of undertaking a study on the future of Spilsby Theatre.

The Sessions House Community Interest Company (CIC), a community group set up by to develop a regeneration project for Spilsby Theatre, has been awarded £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, and £5,000 from The Architectural Heritage Fund.

The Grade II listed building is on Heritage Lincolnshire’s list of buildings at risk, and the Theatre Trust’s theatre at risk register.

Funding will help complete a viability study, which will involve architectural surveys and reports, and help establish the cost of repair and conservation work to the theatre.

The study will also assess the significance and the future of the building.

The total cost of the viability study is expected to be about £18,000, so the funding will help greatly towards this sum.

Once the study is completed, the CIC will be able to begin working on the next phase of funding applications for repair and regeneration works.

Bruce Knight, managing director at Spilsby Theatre, said: “We are working to re-establish a thriving theatre and community arts venue in Spilsby and open up this important heritage site in new imaginative ways, for all to enjoy.

“We believe the regeneration of the former courthouse and police station will provide a fantastic community arts facility and will greatly help the town’s economy as a visitor attraction.

“With support, the project has the potential to bring in further funding and investment that will have long term benefits for Spilsby and the region.”

Pictured are five of the seven person team that also includes Kevin Lockyer and Dave Start (not pictured) who have worked on the funding bids.

The Friends of the Sessions House membership scheme has been set up to demonstrate that the Spilsby community supports the project and theatre.

Joining will give members two newsletters a year, ticket discounts and free entry for some Spilsby Theatre events, an invitation to a special members event, and emails informing members about Spilsby Theatre events and future meetings about the project.

Bruce said: “If you want to see this important heritage site properly cared for and this theatre thriving for all, then now is the time to join with others and make it happen.”

Membership is £10 per year.

To join, visit www.thesessionshouse.org.uk/subscription