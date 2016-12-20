150,000 illegal and counterfeit cigarettes seized in Lincolnshire are turned into electricity

Almost 150,000 cigarettes and tonnes of illegal alcohol seized during raids in Lincolnshire have today (Tuesday December 20) been turned into electricity.

Taken to a specialist recycling centre, the cigarettes are broken down and made into electricity which is then fed into the National Grid.

The counterfeit liquid is mixed with food stuffs and enzymes to create gas. This gas is then burned to produce electricity, which is then also fed into the National Grid

Emma Milligan, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Tackling the sale of counterfeit and illegal cigarettes and alcohol is a priority. Some cigarettes are not self-extinguishing and therefore extremely dangerous.

“Illegal brands, such as Pect and Jin Lings, don’t comply with the UK safety standard of RIP (Reduced Ignition Propensity), meaning they don’t go out when not actively being smoked.

“Many bottles of alcohol were seized for non-payment of duty, while others were seized as they were counterfeit or fake and potentially very dangerous. They can contain industrial alcohol which is unfit for human consumption”,

“The cigarettes and alcohol being destroyed today have been seized in several operations involving Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police. Tobacco detection dogs are often involved, supported by the Smoke Free Alliance.

“With such potential dangers to the public, it’s vital that these products are taken off the streets. I’m glad we can put the cigarettes and alcohol to use in a productive way.

“If you do suspect anyone of selling cheap, illegal cigarettes or alcohol, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to avoid tragic cases in the future.”

• To find out more about Lincolnshire Trading Standards, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshiretradingstandards.