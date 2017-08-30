£100 fine plan ‘not stopping the dirty dogs’ near Skegness

A plan impose a £100 fine on dirty dog owners who allow their pets to mess on promenades near Skegness is not enough, according to a resident.

Ian Mann was so fed-up at the state of walkways in Winthorpe he made a video about it, claiming the local authority is more concerned about ‘issuing car park tickets’ than it is about the state of the walkways.

East Lindsey District Council says offenders will soon be facing fines of £100 and failing to pick up is ‘unacceptable’ but Mr Mann says more should be done to stop it now.

He said: “Every time I go into town I always see car park wardens looking to issue tickets in the area’s car parks.

“Yet every time I go out around parts of the resort, I never ever see any wardens looking out for people leaving human waste or dog poo on the pavements or beaches.

“Obviously it’s all about money.”

Mr Mann said he had complained to both East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) and MP Matt Warman but had been disappointed with the response.

Hr said: “East Lindsey District Council would sooner get cash in than have the area clean and tidy.

“Several million tonnes of rubbish end up in the sea yearly.

“What’s the council doing round here to help save our environment?

“Last time I checked I was informed there’s 11 car park wardens and only one dog/litter warden.

“How about we have them switch rolls and have car park wardens patrolling our beaches and proms issuing tickets to offenders ruining our area.

“And send the one litter/dog warden round the car parks.”

East Lindsey’s Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Coun Sandra Harrison, said; “Failing to clear up after your dog is unacceptable and we will shortly be increasing the fine to £100 for the offence under the Public Space Protection Order.

“Aside from costing the taxpayer money to clear it up it is a blight on communities.”

“If anybody witnesses somebody not picking up after their dog, they can report this with as much detail as possible, a vehicle registration and description of the owner and the dog, via the council’s website or on 01507 601111.

“Dog owners are reminded to clean up after their dogs and general waste bins can be used for dog waste which are emptied on a daily basis.”

Mr Warman said: “I’d say that for health reasons as much as for the sake of the resort looking its best, it’s vital that all residents and holidaymakers clear up after their dogs – Skegness is as popular as it is not least because people are friendly and considerate. Let’s keep it that way!”