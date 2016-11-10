£1,000 donation to help ‘fulfil dreams’

£1,000 has been donated to a children’s charity after a bus firm brewed up a pot of cash with a tea party fundraiser in Skegness.

Stagecoach East Midlands has presented the money to Dreams Come True, a charity that helps children and young people with serious and life-limiting conditions to fulfil a dream.

The money was raised at the Skegness Seasiders’ Dream Tea Party, held by Stagecoach East Midlands in Skegness in August.

It is the second time this year the operator has presented Dreams Come True with a £1,000 sum, having raised that amount for the cause through the launch of the Skegness Seasiders, and sale of the buses’ adventure storybooks.

Michelle Hargreaves, Stagecoach East Midlands managing director, said: “The Skegness tea party was a great success and we were pleased to see so many people come along and support Dreams Come True. It was a proud moment for us today to be able to present Dreams Come True with a cheque for £1,000.”

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Seasiders activities this season. Your generous donations will allow children to fulfil their dreams.”