Your What’s On guide to events in the Skegness area

WEDNESDAY
Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. 10am until noon.
Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm. 8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.
THURSDAY
Skegness Flower Lovers Christmas Show, featuring Craig Bullock MA, International Floral Demonstrator fresh from the World Show in Barbados, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 2pm
Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.
Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Grantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097.
Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.
Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.
FRIDAY
County Care conga in aid of Children in Need, Clock Tower, 1.15pm.
Children in Need Variety concern, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7pm.
East Lincs Arts presents Mister Keith’s Parlour Concert Tour, Skegness Grammar School, 7.30pm.
Open Poetry and Spoken Word, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm.
Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.
Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.
Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.
Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. The cost is £3.50 per session.
SATURDAY
The Sensational 60’s Experience, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Roller Disco, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 1.30pm – 4pm; 4.15pm – 6.45pm; 7pm – 9.30pm.
SUNDAY
Acoustic Jam and Cake, Spilsby Theatre, 2.30pm.
MONDAY
Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm
Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4
Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.
TUESDAY
Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.
