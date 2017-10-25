Your what’s on guide to events and Halloween in Skegness area

TODAY

Skegness Aquarium Conservation Beach Clean for Beach Care, 12noon start with Jolly Fisherman. £5 entry to aquarium for volunteers and free tea and coffee afterwards.

Frankenstein – The Carpathian Chronicles Pt 2, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7pm

Spooky pebble workshop for kids at Hildreds Centre, Skegness. 10am to 4pm

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. 10am until noon.

Megaslam Wrestling presents: War on The Shore 2017, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Skegness Aquarium Conservation Beach Clean for Beach Care, 12noon. £5 entry to aquarium for volunteers and free tea and coffee afterwards.

Frankenstein – The Carpathian Chronicles Pt 2, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7pm

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Grantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Slade and Mud 2, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Dracula - The Carpathian Chronicles Part 1. Neverland Theatre, Skegness. 7pm.

The Sax Works, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. The cost is £3.50 per session.

SATURDAY

Halloween at The Village of the Dammed, The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness.

Avro Lancaster NX611 Night Taxi Ride and Fireworks, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, East Kirkby, 10.40am to 10.40pm.

Halloween Winter Beer and Gin Festival, Bateman’s Brewery, 11.30am to 11pm.

Shrek’s Haunted Halloween grotto, Hildreds Centre, Skegness, until 4pm.

Halloween Party, Grosvenor House Hotel, Grand Parade Skegness, 8pm Free entry. Fancy Dress Competition.

Last Night at the Proms, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

TUESDAY

Sponsored ‘zombie walk’, Spilsby Theatre, 7pm.

Thriller Live, Embassy Theatre, Skegness. 7.30pm.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Buddies Family Showbar, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, 12pm. Charity fundraiser. Raffle, tombola and karaoke.