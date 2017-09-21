Your weekend what’s on guide for the Skegness area

Even though the holiday season is over in Skegness there is still lots to do...

FRIDAY

Wainfleet Library Tea Rooms, Coffee morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support, 10am to noon.

Mindful meditation, Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, meet in courtyard at 10.30am. Book on 01507 451856.

Skegness Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186. The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

An Evening of Dirty Dancing, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

The Village Vintage Day with Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, Village Church Farm Museum, Church Road South, Skegness. Classic vehicles and stationary engines, tombola, raffle, tea rooms. 10am to 4pm.

SUNDAY

The Village Vintage Day with Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, Village Church Farm Museum, Church Road South, Skegness. Classic vehicles and stationary engines, tombola, raffle, tea rooms. 10am to 4pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

