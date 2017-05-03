What’s On listings for the Skegness area

TODAY

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Skegness’new male Voice Choir, every Thursday, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, £12.30pm. Call Jess on 01754 763022 for details.

Giles Dance: True Colours, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7pm

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club, North Shore Hote, first and third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm.

FRIDAY

Black Magic Paranormal Investigation, The Village Church Farm, Open to Public Phone 01754 766658 for details.

Russell Kane : Right Man, Wrong Age, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 8pm

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Charity fun day at The Highwayman Inn, Queens Road, Skegness. The event is to raise money for Cancer Research UK. The event is outside in the car park to begin with and then goes inside as the evening draws in for Disco, Raffle and Prize Bingo. Outside will be Children’s Mascots, possibly Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, coconut shy, hook A duck, soft play with ball pit, bouncy castle and a candy floss machine (kindly provided by local business Dreams N Wishes).

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Family Funday, Spilsby Theatre, 1pm to 3pm.

Dominic Kirwan in Concert, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4 Come and enjoy

TUESDAY

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session/term membership.