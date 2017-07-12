What’s on guide to events in the Skegness area

THURSDAY

Skegness Playgoers present Allo Allo, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

Soul, Northern Soul and Mod Classic Show, The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness 7pm.

Skegness Playgoers present Allo Allo, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

The Roy Orbison Story, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186. The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Skegness Mini Fest, The Welcome Inn, Old Burgh Road, Skegness. Organised by Skegness Mini Owners’ Club

Skegness Playgoers present Allo Allo, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Spilsby Community Led Plan meeting, Franklin Hall, Halton Road, 10am to 3pm. Have a say in the future of the town.

A Vision Of Elvis – Rob Kingsley, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

Skegness Mini Fest, The Welcome Inn, Old Burgh Road, Skegness. Organised by Skegness Mini Owners’ Club

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.