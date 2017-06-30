What’s On guide to events in Skegness area

TODAY (FRIDAY)

Colin Walsh, Organist Laureate of Lincoln Cathedral, officially plays the newly renovated organ in St James Church,Spilsby, 7pm.

Lincolnshire Schools’ Proms, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7pm

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

SteamPunk Weekend Inc Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, The Village Church Farm, Skegness.

Garsington Opera for All will be presenting a free screening of Handel’s sparkling masterpiece Semele in partnership with SO Festival at 1.50pm, at the Boating Lake, Skegness. Schools taking part include; Huttoft Primary School, Partney CE Primary School, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, Sutton on Sea Community Primary School, Tattershall Primary School, Willoughby St Helena’s CE Primary School, St Peter & Paul CE Primary School, Ingoldmells Academy and Skegness Academy.

A pop-up community choir workshop and performance, prior to the screening of Semele. The Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, 12pm.

SO Festival UPIA, Urban Psychoanalysis National Agency will visit Skegness to meet residents, experts & visitors to develop an understanding of the town, Tower Esplanade, 1pm.

So Festival finale Clash of Drums, Dry Lagoon, Skegness, 10pm.

SUNDAY

SteamPunk Weekend Inc Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, The Village Church Farm, Skegness.

Music, Music, Music flowers and music event at St James Church, Spilsby. See page 12 for more.

SO Festival continues at locations around Skegness.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Dance Fit 50+, Croft Village Hall, 11am.

Dance Fit 50+, Skegness Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, 1.30pm

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

For the full SO Festival programme visit www.sofestival.org/programme