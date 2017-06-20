What’s On guide to events in Skegness area

TODAY (Wednesday)

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. Meets every Wednesday, 10am until 12noon

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm every Wednesday. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

FRIDAY

The Annual General Meeting of the Beacon Medical Centre Patients’ Participation Group, The Royal Arthur Centre,Ingoldmells

6pm. All patients in the Practice are welcome to attend. New members are needed for the Executive Committee for the three surgeries.

International Meccano Model Show, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 10am. Now in it’s 36th year, this superb event is a great exhibition for the whole family with hundreds of working models and the children can even build their own. Last entry 4pm.

Skegnes Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

June Day Jaunt to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Richmond School, Skeggness. Event opens at 2pm and is open to the public. Entry fee is 50 pence. The event is 70’s themed, so feel free to come in 70’s outfits to celebrate the anniversary.

Skegness Mayor Danny Brookes will be opening the event and the Town Crier will also be attending.

June Family Fun Day featuring Performing Arts. organised by Live and Learn Community Group, Tower Gardens, Skegness.

International Meccano Model Show, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 10am. Now in it’s 36th year, this superb event is a great exhibition for the whole family with hundreds of working models and the children can even build their own. Last entry 4pm.

Most Haunted, The Village Church Farm, Skegness. Call 01754 766658 for details.

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

June Family Fun Day featuring Performing Arts. organised by Live and Learn Community Group, Tower Gardens, Skegness.

International Meccano Model Show, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 10am. Now in it’s 36th year, this superb event is a great exhibition for the whole family with hundreds of working models and the children can even build their own. Last entry 4pm.

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

SO Festival launches in Spilsby, 6pm to 7.45pm.

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. Call 07947843186.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

G