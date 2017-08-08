REVEALED: Boston and Skegness postcodes one of the luckiest in UK for lottery winners

It has been revealed today that Skegness and Boston’s PE postcode is officially one of the luckiest in the country.

The PE postcode now ranks fourth in the country for lottery millionaires created in the last two years, with a whopping 17 lucky residents in the PE postcode celebrating newfound millionaire status.

In addition, 33 ticketholders in the PE postcode have scooped a win of £50,000 or more since 2015, putting the postcode in lucky 13th position.

Since the launch of The National Lottery a stunning 83 millionaires have been made in PE. In addition, 510 players sporting the PE postcode have banked a top tier prize of at least £50,000.

Evidence of the lucky run include Lisa and Gerry Cannings who won a whopping £32.5million Lotto jackpot last year; dad and daughter syndicate, Derek and Lorraine Daniels, who also scooped £729,026 in 2016, and Murray Bowring who enjoyed his own £80,000 scratchcard win.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “The PE postcode has certainly recorded a bumper couple of years, long may that run of luck continue. We’ve been delighted to welcome these lucky PE ticketholders to the ever-expanding lottery winners club and there’s always room for more!

“The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country. We are always ready to help celebrate and have plenty of champagne on ice.”

Each National Lottery player helps to raise over £30M every week for Good Causes. This helps fund small projects in every local community as well as national projects such as our Olympians and Paralympians.