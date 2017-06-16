RECENT NOSTALGIA: Youngsters ‘dig’ into science week

A science week was held at Halton Holegate Primary School, in Halton Holegate, near Spilsby, 10 years ago this week.

Over the course of the week, the three classes developed patches of land at the school, assessing them and creating an action plan.

Class One looked after a small plot of land with the aim to attract minibeasts to the area; Class Two, Years Three and Four, was in charge of a vegetable garden; and Class Three, Years Five and Six, created a sensory garden in a small playground.

Science subject leader Nicola Hall said: “It was a resounding success, the children have shown such dedication and enthusiasm. We were assisted by Woodthorpe Hall Garden Centre, who offered alternatives to plants the children could use and gave advice on looking after the gardens.”