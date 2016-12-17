RECENT NOSTALGIA: Whodunnit at Skegness Grammar School

Skegness Grammar School’s PFA production back in February 2004 starred five teachers and a PFA member, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

It was called Murder at the Manor and was written by Chris McDermott.

Set in Trumpington Manor it involved the Hetherington-Smyth family and the play raised funds for school equipment.

Brian Marshall played Sir Marcus Hetherington-Smyth with Lorraine Divilly as his wife Cynthia and Paul Johnson the younger brother Nigel, while Emma Mavin played the daughter Briony.

Chief Inspector Caroline Shepherd was portrayed by Debbie Skipworth and the butler was Graham Helliwell.

Pictured are Paul Johnson, Emma Mavin, Debbie Skipworth, Lorraine Divilly, Graham Helliwell and Brian Marshall (horizontal).