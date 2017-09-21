Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Tiny Tots Disco

Scene from the disco fundraiser in 2007.
The Spilsby Mother and Toddler Group held a Tiny Tots Disco at Spilsby Pavilion 10 years ago.

Some £65 was raised from the event.

The funds would go towards buying instruments for the children to play with and learn about music.