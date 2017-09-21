RECENT NOSTALGIA: Tiny Tots Disco

The Spilsby Mother and Toddler Group held a Tiny Tots Disco at Spilsby Pavilion 10 years ago.
Some £65 was raised from the event.
The funds would go towards buying instruments for the children to play with and learn about music.
