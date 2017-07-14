RECENT NOSTALGIA: Sun shines for Spilsby Show

The hounds and horses from the South Wold Hunt were among the attractions at the Spilsby Show 10 years ago.

There had been fears about the weather but the day came and the sun was out to help make the show another success.

There was a great turnout with thousands of people coming to see what was on offer and enjoy the games, demonstrations, shopping and refreshments which were available throughout the day.

The day was opened by Rod Whiting of BBC Radio Lincolnshire, and was held to raise money for a number of local and national charities.

The main beneficiary was the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.