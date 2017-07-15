RECENT NOSTALGIA: Summer fair raises £1,900 towards school funds

Seathorne Primary School’s summer fair raised £1,900 towards school funds 10 years ago.

Caroline Miller and Janet Boultby of the parents friends and teachers association organised the event.

There were numerous fairground rides and activities on offer to parents, staff and children.

Headteacher Ian Cameron was drawn into the stocks, giving pupils the chance to take revenge.

There was a barbecue on the day and several stalls, many of which were sponsored by local businesses.

The funds raised were to be used to buy new tables, chairs, and a canopy.