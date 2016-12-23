RECENT NOSTALGIA: Studio launches New Direction CD

The Shed studio at Skegness Youth Centre launched a CD called New Direction featuring the group 6ft7 back in March 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The CD featured four tracks – 6ft7 – My Funeral (poison your mind); The CEC Crew – My First Hit; The SYC Gang – The Drugs Don’t Work; and Bruce’s Law – Weeping Eyes.

All were aimed at putting over the message that drugs weren’t cool at all and the songs were produced, recorded, mixed and mastered at the studio by Ross Anderson and Danny Evison.

After it opened the Shed was busy with local bands and singers who had been able to make use of state of the art equipment to produce their kind of music, something that normally was very expensive to do in professional studios.

In this way the Shed was a valuable addition to the Skegness Youth Centre as it allowed young people to develop their talents and provide an outlet for their musical skills.

In the photo Daniel Evison and Ross Anderson are pictured (left) with the band 6ft7 – Charles Day, Adam Driver, Ben Smith, Sam Ellif and Luke Farmer.