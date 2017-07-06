RECENT NOSTALGIA: Skegness school triumphs in swimming gala

Pupils from the Richmond Primary School, Skegness, were winners at the Local School’s Swimming Gala at the Embassy Swimming Pool 10 years ago.

They overcame strong competition from Scamblesby and Huttoft Primary schools to take the title during the event.

Children in Years Four, Five and Six competed over a range of freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke races.

Boys and girls competed in separate races, but joined together for the mixed freestyle relay, which saw eight pupils from each school complete a distance of 200m.

The event, held annually, marked the opening of the outdoor pool in Skegness for the summer months. The event in 2007 was held in the indoor pool, however, due to poor weather conditions