RECENT NOSTALGIA: Seeing Red as panto season returns

Wainfleet Theatre Club presented Red Riding Hood as their 2004 pantomime in the Coronation Hall and just for good measure they added a slice of Robin Hood as well, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The producers were Kirsty Garrill, who also wrote the script, and Peter Coughtrey-Wellsted.

Starring in the show were Emily Ward as Red Riding Hood and Kirsty Garrill as Robin Hood with Brian Anderson as Grandma and Katy Anderson as Maid Marion. Carol Lenton played Friar Tuck with Danny Parker as Little John and Anton Willerton was the wicked Sheriff of Northolme plus Sally Willerton as his henchman.

Billy was portrayed by Lauren Garrill and Alicen Butler did a sterling job as the hungry wolf that frightened the villagers Sarah Harness, Chloe Motson and Maddie Dyson.