Scouts, Cubs, and Beavers from across the area were at Manby Showground 10 years ago this week for a camp to celebrate 100 years of Scouting.

More than 100 young people aged six to 25 were at the camp representing Scouts from all over the county, including Skegness, Burgh le Marsh, Alford, and Spilsby.

During the weekend, activities included abseiling, climbing, and canoeing.