RECENT NOSTALGIA: School celebrates major re-vamp

Chapel St Leonards Primary School was celebrating a major update to its facilities 10 years ago.

The dramatic facelift meant three-quarters of the school’s interior had been redesigned to maximise space, with five out of seven classrooms (plus the staff room) undergoing expansions.

The old hall had been converted into a purpose-built reception classroom with its own toilets, resource/library area, and enclosed outdoor play area.

ICT benches had been placed in all of the classrooms, as well as art and craft bays and improved cloakrooms and storage areas.

Other additions included: a hygiene suite, medical inspection and SEN rooms, a new administrative block, a new hall, new fencing and gates, and new carpets, anti-slip flooring and shelving.