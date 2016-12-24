RECENT NOSTALGIA: Royal Naval standard re-dedication

In February 2004, the Skegness branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) had their standard re-dedicated to mark the 10th anniversary at the Methodist Church, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The Rev Ian Banks conducted the service and the area president George Holmes read the lesson.

RNA representatives from Boston, Spalding, and Bourne joined with members of the Royal British Legion in attending the ceremony with their own standard bearers.

Skegness branch standard-bearer Maurice Gaunt (right) is pictured with (from left) Keith Crawford (RNA area chairman and National Council member), area president George Holmes, Mr Banks, Gordon Long (chairman of the Skegness branch) and Skegness branch president John Stephens.