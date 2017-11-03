RECENT NOSTALGIA: Rotary Club’s bird box donation

Members of Skegness Rotary Club are pictured 10 years ago presenting bird boxes to Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, in Skegness.

The club made the donation so that the boxes could be given to visiting schoolchildren.

Rotarian Paul Greenham said: “We had about 80 boxes made so once the children have had their visit they can take a box home so they keep thinking about the environment and it keeps their interest going.”

As part of an environmental awareness campaign, the club also intended to plant bulbs by the roadside on the main routes into Skegness to enhance its appearance to visitors.