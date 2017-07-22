RECENT NOSTALGIA: Record sum raised at summer fair

Alford Primary School raised a record sum of more than £1,700 at its summer fair 10 years ago.
The money would be used to improve the school library, with work due to start during the summer.
Among those to attend was the Standard’s own Salty.
