RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils get arty ahead of holidays

Pupils at Ingoldmells Primary School enjoyed an art week as they prepared for their summer holidays 10 years ago.

Children at the school were joined by several artists during the week, who demonstrated various art forms and creations.

A cartoon workshop was held by Rory Hadley, and Hazel Donnelly attended to assist with a ‘beautiful world’ themed mosaic.

Each of the 140 pupils laid a design on the mosaic, which was presented at the end of the week.

During the week children were introduced to felt-making, while a four seasons mural was designed and painted along the school corridor.

Rona Pryme, art co-ordinator, said: “It was a very successful week, with every child contributing. We hold different projects at the end of every term with pupils working together in teams.”