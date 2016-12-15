RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils cut their first CD at Skegness’ Shed studio

Pupils at the Skegness Earl of Scarbrough High School recorded their first CD at the Shed studio at Skegness Youth Centre in February 2004, remembers photorapher Ben Hardaker.

The song, titled Fallen, was about the damage being done to the environment by pollution and the felling of the rain forests and featured pupils from Year 10.

Ross Anderson and Daniel Evison ran the studio and edited the separate tracks into the finished article after several sessions by small groups from the school.

The lyrics and music were written by education welfare officer Nigel Halliday while Steve Lowndes and Ross Anderson provided the music backing.

Pictured during one of the recording sessions are Sophie Telford, Kylie Sewell, Kay McCarthy, Kym Rees, Cheryl Harris, Caine Foster and Sam Martin.