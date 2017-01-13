RECENT NOSTALGIA: Oh what a lovely award for Playgoers

Skegness Playgoers production of Oh What a Lovely War earned them the trophy as overall winners in the 56th annual play festival back in 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The musical play set in the First World War was on at the Embassy Theatre in May and June as part of the annual play festival.

Playgoers are pictured during rehearsals.

Other teams at the festival were the Lindsey Rural Players, The Upstarts from Boston Community Theatre Company, Horncastle Theatre Company, Boston Playgoers and Bourne Players.

Boston Playgoers took the runners-up trophy with The Murder Room.