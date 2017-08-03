RECENT NOSTALGIA: Nurses’ sponsored paddle

Have your say

Nurses from the Hawthorne Medical Practice, Skegness, raised about £1,000 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer by doing a sponsored paddle, 10 years ago.

The nurses walked from the medical practice to the seafront, before the eight-mile paddle from the bucket and spade stall on Skegness sea front, to the Lookout pub in Ingoldmells, and back.

Refreshments were provided at the Lookout pub for the 15 nurses taking part.

District nurse manager Claire Thornalley said: “We received a lot of support along the beach. The main aim was to raise awareness of breast cancer and the research that is out there.”