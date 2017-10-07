Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: New kit for netball team

Some members of Churchills netball team in 2007.
Here we turn back the clock 10 years to a new kit presentation.

Looking their best for the season ahead was Churchills netball team, of Skegness.

Making the presentation was Shelley Betts, of Churchills.