RECENT NOSTALGIA: Museum holds its annual quiz night

Skegness Embassy Theatre welcomed 40 teams in March 2004 for the annual Church Farm Museum quiz night where contestants young and old battled it out to be the team with the most knowledge about days gone by, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

Quizmaster Tony Weston kept everyone on their toes and was surprised to find that there was a tie for the top spot between two adult teams – Skegness Playgoers and The Parish of Skegness and Winthorpe Fellowship Group.

Second Skegness Guides took the junior trophy – presented by Dick Edginton and Harold Fainlight from the Friends of Church Farm Museum.

Pictured are Junior winners Hope Cooper, Danielle Waite, Amy Barrick and Hayley Barrick from Second Skegness Guide Group with Harold Fainlight (president of the Museum Friends), left, and Dick Edginton (chairman of the Museum Friends), right.