RECENT NOSTALGIA: More than £5,000 raised for charity at record Spilsby Show

A record year for the Spilsby Show in 2007 meant more than £5,000 had been raised for charity.

The show committee distributed the money between more than 30 local charities and organisations, including scout groups, the Red Cross, and Keith’s Rescue Dogs.

The main beneficiary was Skegness Lifeboat Station which received about £600.

The committee presented the money to each charity during a presentation evening at Spilsby Pavilion 10 years ago this week.