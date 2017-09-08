RECENT NOSTALGIA: Mini-owners raise hundreds for charity

Skegness Mini-owners Association raised £642.42 for St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice, Grimsby, by getting members to push a mini from Skegness to Chapel St Leonards, 10 years ago.

The push started at The Welcome Inn, in Burgh Road, Skegness, and travelled along Lincoln Road, Lumley Road, Grand Parade, North Parade, and Roman Bank to Ingoldmells, the A52 to Chapel St Leonards, and Trunch Lane to the Vine Hotel.

After stopping for lunch, the mini-owners made their way back to Skegness by retracing their steps.