RECENT NOSTALGIA: Life was a cabaret for Arts Group

Skegness Co-op Arts Group’s production of Cabaret was staged at the Embassy Theatre back in 2004 featuring a talented line up, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The Cabaret story went that American traveller Cliff Bradshaw played by Bob Harris arrived in Berlin on New Year’s Eve 1929 and lodged with Fraulein Schneider (Mary Ali). Another tenant was Sally Bowles from Chelsea (Clare Allen) and Sally sang at the Kit Kat Club.

Cliff supplemented his income with English lessons and one of his pupils Ernst Ludwig (John Riches) turned out to be a Nazi go-between. Cliff observes the burgeoning romance between his landlady and Her Schulz (Bert Crane) but she was warned off the liaison by Nazi elements that then invaded the nightclub and beat up Cliff.

Pictured at rehearsals are the Kit Kat Girls with Clare Allen who played Sally Bowles centre, with Anita Kinnings, Emma Gardener, Beth Maddison, Sara Blair, Kerry Parkinson and Sally Carter.