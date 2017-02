The legendary Sir Norman Wisdom (1915-2010) is pictured at the Embassy Theatre in June of 2004 when he appeared on stage with a special show of his life history, writes photographer Ben Hardaker.

Four years earlier he had been invited to switch on Skegness Illuminations but the 2004 visit to the town was at the end of his career.

He retired on his 90th birthday on February 4, 2005.