RECENT NOSTALGIA: Kids club’s bowling fun

The Skegness Pier Super Bowl kids’ club at its half-year bowling party 10 years ago.
The children had fun bowling and showing off their skills before tucking into a delicious buffet.
The club met every Saturday morning at the Pier from 9-11am.
